Police department vandalized, city responds

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- The Champaign police station was vandalized Thursday night.

Graffiti surrounded the building and its sidewalks, and they didn’t finish cleaning it up until the morning.

One statement written on the police sign said, “Blood on your hands” with handprints surrounding.

This comes as the City of Champaign released guidance for graffiti use recently.

Owner of Buy Black Chambana, Mariah Madison, is an involved community member and thinks this raises the question of what is next. “I think that trauma presents itself a multiple facet of ways and just watching George Floyd’s case, I think that brought a lot of things to the surface as a nation we are dealing with collectively and that it’s important that we do separate vandalism from protesting, but also understand they’re trying to voice something so how do we create positive channels.” said Madison.

The City of Champaign released a statement condemning the vandalism, Mayor Deb Feinen said, “These actions are not a peaceful protest. This is hate speech leveled at our public servants, and it is unacceptable”. To view the City’s full response, click here.