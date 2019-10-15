Police department to host Coffee with a Cop

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — If you missed the opportunity to go to the Coffee with a Cop event, officers are hosting it again.

Police officers and community members will come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink coffee.

Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for participants to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in neighborhoods.

The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies or emotional situations.

Those situations are not always the most effectivetimesfor relationship building with the community, and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street.

This event aims to breaks down barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction. It also aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time.

“We hope that community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns, or simply get to know our officers,” said Chief Getz.“These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”

Coffee with a Cop

November 5th, 8-10 a.m.

McDonalds

1835 East Eldorado Street