Police department to give away bikes, turkeys and coats; looks for more donations

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Taylorville Police Department is looking for donations to add to their collection they are donating back to the community.

On Tuesday, they will be giving away coats, bicycles and 15 turkeys at the Gagne Building from 4-7 p.m. They are collecting necessary items through 12 p.m. on Tuesday. They are looking for the following items:

Coats (Kid-Adult sizes)

Hats, gloves and scarves

Warm socks

Blankets

Food donations to go with the turkeys

“We greatly appreciate all the generosity so far and are thankful to have such an amazing community,” said Taylorville Chief of Police Dwayne Wheeler.