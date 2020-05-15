Police department raises money for Project Lifesaver system

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul Police Department may soon be able to buy equipment to help find people who wander off.

The department recently got $1,500 for its fundraising campaign. With just a little more help, their system could be in place by this summer.

Rantoul Police have been on the fundraising trail to get involved in Project Lifesaver. It is a system using bracelets and radio frequencies to find people at risk of wandering away.

This week, the department got a donation from Country Companies. Now they are just $2,000 away from their goal. Lieutenant Justin Bouse said they have had these cases in the past with dementia patients and children with special needs.

Each one of them had a happy ending. But Project Lifesaver is a proactive approach to make sure there won’t be any bad ones. “It was people with special needs and another lady with dementia,” said Lt. Bouse. “We believe this tool would have a quicker response in finding those people. They were found safely, but I think this would just provide a quicker time in locating these people, hopefully safe and out of danger.” The fundraising started a year and a half ago.

Lt. Bouse said he has letters out looking for donations for the other money needed. He hopes to have the system ready in the next few months.

The department said it is going to work closely with schools and local care facilities to get the bracelets out to the people most likely to possibly wander.