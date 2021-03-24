Police department notices some decreases in crime

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– When Scott Showers started with the Danville Police Department in 2018, he says things were different. “Crime was much higher then. I’ve noticed it’s just continued to decrease,” said Scott Showers with the Danville Police Department. Showers is an officer on the Community Housing Unit. The police chief says they have several responsibilities, including building relationships within the community. “Essentially they’re dealing with different parts of the community where you have a large number of people living in a smaller geographical area, and they look for quality of life type of concerns,” said Chris Yates, Danville Police Department Chief.

There’s also the Problem Oriented Policing or POP units. They find problems in the city and work to address them. People who live in the community say they have noticed a change. “I can walk around here with my baby and not have to worry about gunshots or anything like that,” said Calvin Kidd. “We have seen some things that are promising, but it’s still quite preliminary,” said Yates.

Data from Danville Police Department shows from November 2020 through March 2021 aggravated battery decreased by 18 percent, robbery is 5 times lower, and armed robbery was 45 percent lower. Shots fired calls went down by 30 percent. That’s compared to the same period from 2019 to 2020. “I think it’s a combination of several things. One the units that we put forward to tackle different challenges, specifically as well as the coordination with the patrol section, criminal investigations section, and what we’re getting from our operation command and supervisors,” said Yates.

They say building relationships is beneficial. “I think with these special units it’s definitely helped,” said Showers.

Gun related homicides have decreased from 2018 to 2020 from 12 to 6 to 5 respectively. There has been one so far this year. However, the police chief says there is still work to be done. There has been about a 20 percent increase in simple assaults and criminal damage and domestic battery has gone up by 10 percent. That data is from November 2020 through March 2021 compared to the same time period in 2019 to 2020.

They have also noticed an increase in traffic crashes. They hope to have a traffic enforcement team later this spring or early summer.