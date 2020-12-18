Police department looking for recruits

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Applications are open for the 2021 entry-level police officer testing process.

The deadline for applications is 4 p.m., January 28.

Applications for experienced police officers are accepted on an on-going basis and are reviewed weekly. Police officers considering a lateral transfer are encouraged to learn more about the City of Champaign and apply to become a Champaign Police Officer.

Interested applicants can also visit the Champaign Police Department Recruitment website for more information on the hiring process, or access to additional information to learn more about Champaign Police.