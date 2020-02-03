Police department launches Safe Passage program

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are launching a program to get people into drug rehabilitation programs quickly.

The program is called Safe Passage and allows the department to coordinate volunteers to transport people to the nearest treatment facility that fits their needs. Before this program’s launch, the department could only take people to facilities in the area because they had no way to transfer them far away. That process would take officers off the street for too long and be a risk to public safety. But in many instances, Deputy Chief Sam Gaines says facilities close by don’t always have what people need.

Safe Passage will coordinate volunteers who can drive as far as needed to get addicts to treatment. And if there is anything police know, it is that taking someone to get help as soon as they make the decision to ask for it is crucial to ensuring they do not change their mind.

All anyone has to do to start the process is go to the Mattoon Police Department and ask for the Safe Passage program. Officer said they are at no risk of being arrested. Transportation will be arranged as soon as possible.