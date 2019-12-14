Police in need of volunteers

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Fraternal Order of Police IL Lodge #17 are looking for volunteers to help deliver food baskets for Christmas.

They deliver approximately 150 food baskets in the area. The baskets are the size of an egg box.







Pictures courtesy of Mahomet Police Department

The list of whom receives the baskets have been decided with consideration.

Anyone who would like to help can meet at the Mahomet Police Department at 9:00 A.M. on December 20.

Volunteers are asked to own or have a truck, van, or SUV to help with this program. They can also stay as long as they’d want. You can stay an hour, two, or until all of the baskets are delivered.

If you are interested, please call 217-586-5533 or email Officer Parsons at dparsons@police.mahomet-il.gov with your availability.

The Police Department asks that you do not send them a Facebook message, because they do not check them often.