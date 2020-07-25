Police department hosts community shred day

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — One department is helping clean out old documents and paperwork safely.

The Decatur Police Department held a drive-thru shred day for community members.

Drivers were required to stay in their cars and had a limit of three to five bags or boxes.

One officer we spoke to explained why he believes the event is important for the community.

“Chief Getz is really behind in supporting this kind of event because you know, it’s a win win for our department. It’s a win win for citizens, because it protects them from identity theft,” says Crime Prevention Officer George Kestner.

Officers say there was a line outside the police station this morning and have helped more than 300 cars.

They will be holding another shred day soon. Details on that event are still being worked out.