Police department hosting Community shred day

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Community members are invited to a shred day sponsored by the police department.

The event is happening Saturday, July 25 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Officers say each car will have a limit of 3-5 standard size boxes or bags.

Everyone is required to stay in their car until notified by an event representative. Cars are also advised to stay in the traffic flow lane and wait their turn.

“Shred technicians are not allowed to handle the material, each individual customer will be required to place confidential documents in the bin for shredding,” Officers say, “this will require participants to dump their boxes or bags into the service bin, please account for this and only use boxes or bags that you can lift yourself. “

They also suggest to make sure there are no batteries, electronics, or large metal/wood in the material that can damage the shredding system. Also at this time they are not allowing participants to come up to the truck to view the shredding screen.