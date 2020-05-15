Police department honors fallen officers during ceremony

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department honored fallen officers during a special ceremony on Friday.

The annual program is in observance of National Peace Officers Memorial Day. CPD Chief Anthony Cobbs said President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation in 1962 to designate May 15 as the day for communities to remember and honor officers who lost their lives and those who continue to protect others.

During Friday’s ceremony, Cobbs read the names of two fallen Champaign Police Officers. Those include Thomas Dodsworth who died on July 6, 1913 and Robert Tatman who passed away on November 25, 1967.

Pictured: Thomas Dodsworth and Robert Tatman, two fallen Champaign Police Officers. COURTESY: Champaign Police Dept.

This year’s ceremony was different compared to years past because of COVID-19 restrictions. Cobbs addressed officers continued dedication throughout this time. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re reminded that no matter the obstacle, our brave men and women in uniform will devote themselves every day to follow tasks of public safety so their neighbors may live in peace and security.”