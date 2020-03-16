Police department changes call response protocol

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced they are making changes in how they respond to calls in light of coronavirus concerns.

Police Chief Anthony Cobb announced on social media that since they are practicing social distancing, they making modifications to how they respond to non-emergency customers. Cobb said any incident that does not present a sign of threat to property or life will first start with an initial investigation over the phone. “Examples may include, but are not limited to loud music, abandoned vehicles, or investigation of burglary that happened days ago.” He went on to say if they determine an in-person investigation is warranted, they will respond and keep a safe distance between the officer and the reporting party.

Cobb said this modification is to limit citizen exposure and maintain a properly staffed force. “Rest assure, we will continue to respond to emergencies, priority crimes and to accidents with injuries so you can receive the care that you need.” He said as soon as they can do so safely, they will resume their “in-person community engagement”.

In addition to this change, the department will continue to not accept walk-in reports. Anyone that needs to contact the department can do so by calling (217) 351-4545.