DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are investigating after a teenager from that town was shot on Sunday in a drive-by shooting.

Officials said they were called to the area of Fairchild Street and Lewis Lane for a report of shots being fired at 1:30 p.m. As officers were investigating at the scene, they learned a 19-year-old male had arrived at the emergency room of OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. He had gunshot wounds to both legs but is expected to survive.

The victim told officers he was walking on Fairchild when an unknown person started shooting at him. Subsequent investigation revealed that a maroon Chevrolet sedan was driving past the victim when someone in the backseat opened fired. No other suspect information was made available and no one else was hurt.

Anyone who has information that can help in the investigation is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.