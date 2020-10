CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There is police presence at an apartment complex near the corner of Randolph and William Streets.

A crime scene unit is there with officers going in and out of the building.

Police responded around 4:30 Thursday morning.

Officers have not confirmed anything just yet, but a person living in the area told WCIA they heard what sounded like several shots go off around that time.

This is a developing story that will continue to be updated.