DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are investigating a burglary at a car dealership and Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving the case.

Officials said the incident happened on May 4 at Premier Auto Sales, located at 1140 West Pershing Road. The investigation revealed that during the early morning hours, two people broke into the business and stole several items, including numerous car keys, dealer license plates and a car that was later recovered.

The two were recorded on nearby surveillance cameras. One was wearing all back clothing with an unknown design on the left pant leg. The other was wearing a dark jacket and light-colored pants.

Anyone who has information regarding this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477. Tipsters do not have to give their name and can be rewarded with $500 or more if their tips result in an arrest.