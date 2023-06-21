SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are still investigating after $7,000 worth of property was stolen during a home invasion and burglary in Springfield last month. Crime Stoppers is now involved in the investigation to ask the public for tips in the case.

The robbery happened May 7 in the area of Brown Street and Wirt Avenue. Officials said that at around 4:25 p.m., suspects believed to be juvenile males broke into a home through a window. Once inside, they took four guns, ammunition of various calibers, a laptop and multiple watches.

Photos of the suspects are not available.

Anyone who has information regarding the case is asked to submit their knowledge to Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers. Tips can be summited by calling 217-788-8427, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app.

All tips submitted through these methods are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if the information provided leads to an arrest.