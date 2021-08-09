Police & Coroner’s Office conduct homicide investigation after 3 people found shot in house

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said three people are dead after they were found shot in a house.

The coroner said they were called to the 2500 block of South 10th Street on Monday afternoon. Investigators said a friend told them they arrived at the house and found the victims.

“The scene has been secured and a search warrant is being sought for the residence,” said officers. “This is an active investigation and additional information will be provided when available.”

Coroner Allmon has not yet released the names of the victims. Autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday.