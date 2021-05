SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Detectives are asking for the public’s help with finding a 42-year-old man reported missing.

Police say Kenneth Brown frequents hotels in the Springfield area. He was last seen on April 23.

Investigators say they’re still interviewing people who knew him and are actively working to find him.

If you’ve seen him, officers want you to give them a call.

Springfield Police Department

217-788-8325