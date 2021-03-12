Police consider license plate reader cameras to solve crimes

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–The Decatur Police Department is considering buying license plate reader cameras. They hope to have 60 of them put up in neighborhoods. They will only be used to solve crimes. The chief of police says in cases where people won’t talk, these cameras can help.

“If I have a shooting in a neighborhood and I can get which cars drove through those areas during that time, that helps us narrow down who may have been involved. It’s just another tool to help us solve these crimes,” said Jim Getz, Decatur Police Department Chief. Decatur Police will bring this idea to the city council meeting on Monday.