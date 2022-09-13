CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Clinton Police have announced they’ve made contact with a woman who went missing last month and confirmed her safety and well-being.

Juana Arellano left her home on Aug. 21 and never returned. Clinton Police, her family and the community launched a search for her that turned up some clues, but could not confirm her whereabouts. Ultimately, Clinton Police came to the conclusion that Arellano had left the area voluntarily, but would not end their investigation until her safety was confirmed.

Arellano’s sister claimed she had spoken with her earlier this month and said Arellano was fine. Clinton Police could not verify this and said they would continue to investigate any information that would lead to contact with her.

On Tuesday, those efforts paid off. Clinton Police said Arellano contacted them and verified her safety and well-being.

The investigation is now considered closed in its entirety. Clinton Police Chief Ben Lowers again thanked the Dewitt County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police and other law enforcement agencies that aided in the investigation.