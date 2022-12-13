CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign Police Public Information Officer Joe Lamberson confirms two people were hurt in a shooting.

It happened near the corner of Beardsley and Prospect Avenues around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police were searching through the yard of a house looking for evidence and placed markers on the ground.

The Crime Scene Unit took pictures of the scene.

We spoke to a neighbor who wants to remain anonymous for their safety.

He says he was watching TV with friends when they heard gunshots. When they went outside, he says he saw a person run from the scene.

“I bought this house seven years ago, and this is the first time there’s been a shooting around here,” said the neighbor.

He says he wants the gun violence in Champaign to stop.

We are waiting for information on the victims and what happened.