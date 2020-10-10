Police conduct shooting investigation

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Pana Police are conducting an investigation after a man was shot in the hip Friday.

Officers said witnesses told them two men were arguing near an apartment complex on East Fourth Street when the shooting occurred.

The 27-year-old victim went to the hospital by private car. He was then transferred to Springfield. He was last reported to be in stable condition.

Police say the 29-year-old suspect got away and is still at large.

Pana Police are working with several agencies, including the Christian County Sheriff’s Office and State Police.