Police conduct homicide investigation after man found unresponsive

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after they said a man was killed early Tuesday morning after being hit by a car.

In a news release, officers said they received a call around 12:00 a.m. Tuesday about a person being hit by a car. Police found a 43-year-old man unresponsive near Pennsylvania Avenue and E. Converse Street. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s name has not yet been released by the Sangamon County coroner.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at (217) 788-8311.