Police conduct death investigation

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a woman was killed. Officials responded to the 2100-block of North Grand Avenue, in Grandview, about 11 pm, Sunday, after a call for a woman shot in the head.

A 24-year old was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead. No other information was released. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

