Police-community virtual study circles

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– City leaders are asking for help to improve the community’s safety. The city is holding police-community study circles.

The mayor says anyone is able to participate. These sessions are a follow up to the community listening sessions the city had in September and October. These meetings are designed to be more in-depth conversations about the future of policing in the city. The information gathered during the study circles will be shared with city council as they make public safety policy decisions for the city.

The circles will each have about 10 people grouped with police representatives. They will discuss things like police-community relations, training and education, and the role of law enforcement when responding to calls for services such as mental illness. There will be three sessions that will happen on Zoom.

Members of the public are encouraged to register for a study circle on one of the following dates:

Thursday, Nov. 12, 6-8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20, 1-3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 7, 6-8 p.m.

To learn more or register to participate, please visit champaignil.gov/communityconversations.