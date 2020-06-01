Police: “Committed to protecting peaceful demonstrations”

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department took to social media Monday to show their commitment to protecting their community.

This comes after they were called to the Market Place Mall on Sunday for groups protesting and looting in the area. Origins of Sunday’s events are still under investigation.

Protesters gather outside of Macy’s at Market Place Mall on May 31, 2020. They are protesting against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

On Twitter, police officials said they are “committed to protecting peaceful demonstrations and lawful protests.” The tweet continued to read that Sunday’s events “accomplish little– if anything” and CPD is continuing to monitor the community and the safety of its citizens.

Officials said the department is aware of “planned, peaceful protests” that are to take place on Monday. “We will support and help facilitate safe gatherings so your voice may be heard. But violent acts towards our community members and businesses will not be allowed,” read a tweet from the department. They then urged anyone that sees “concerning activity” to contact them.