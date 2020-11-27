Police collect donations after apartment fire

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Police are collecting donations for those who lost everything in a fire this week.

Firefighters said it happened Wednesday night at an apartment building near Grand Boulevard and Fairway Avenue. No one was hurt, but everyone who lived there was displaced.

Now, Taylorville Police are collecting various items to help those who lived there. They are looking for the following:

Women’s shirts (L, XL, 2XL & 3XL)

Men’s shirts (XL, 2XL & 3XL)

Women’s pants (15/16, 22-26, L & 2XL)

Men’s pants (44×30, 34×30, L & XL)

Women’s shoes (Size 7 & 10)

Men’s shoes (Size 10, 11, & 12)

2T Boys clothes

Size 6 diapers

Dog/Cat food

Cat litter & litter boxes

Donations can be dropped off at the Taylorville Police Department. Monetary donations are also being accepted.

Police said they will update the list of necessary items as they learn about them. You can find those updates on their Facebook page.