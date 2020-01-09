Police Chiefs speak about challenges for 2020

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — Police chiefs in Champaign County spoke in front of community leaders Tuesday about the greatest challenges of the past year and the biggest issues they will tackle in 2020.

One topic that is one many minds is how to address the legalization of marijuana. It is one week into the new year and Champaign Police have not had a single call for service for an issue related to marijuana. So far, they have only been called for traffic issues related to people not properly crossing the road to go to the dispensaries.

However, one thing they want to address is education, especially for students. Later down the road, they do not want to arrest someone only to find out that person didn’t know what they were doing was wrong. “Police officers…we want to inform the public so we have voluntary compliance,” said Parkland Police Chief William Colbrook. “Police officers don’t want to go out and make arrests. We arrest people because they’ve broken the law.” Parkland College is having an open session to discuss the do’s and don’ts of marijuana later on this month. It’s focused on students, but open to the public.