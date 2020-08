GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Gibson City is having a problem with trash in their parks and police there said keep it clean or they will close them.

They sent that warning Wednesday morning on Facebook. Police Chief Adam Rosendahl said he spent 20 minutes filling up a garbage bag full just from around the basketball court.

He said there are new amenities provided by the Rotary and they will not let it be vandalized. He said start taking care of the city parks or they will be shut down.