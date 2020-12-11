Police chief to stay with department

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Chief of Police Kenny Winslow said he is staying in Springfield.

“After much consideration and deliberation with my family, I have decided to accept Mayor Langfelder’s offer to remain in Springfield,” said Chief Winslow. “Springfield has been our home for 26 years and this community has blessed us. Many factors played heavily into this decision, including our love for this community and personal obligations to my extended family.”

Winslow was planning to move to Franklin, Tennessee to join their police department. Springfield Mayor Langfelder offered Winslow a five percent raise to stay with the department.

“While personally and professionally the move to Tennessee was a great opportunity, ultimately I have to put my family first. Being in Springfield is what is best for my family,” said Chief Winslow. “I would like to thank all those who have called, texted, or emailed me well wished along with the Mayor for giving my family the time and space to make this difficult decision in private.”