CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — After saying last week that the investigation into the disappearance of Juana Arellano was closed, Clinton’s Police Chief is now backtracking on that statement.

Chief Ben Lowers said on Monday that he may have misrepresented the situation in a Facebook post on Thursday. In that post, Lowers said the investigation revealed that Arellano left Clinton voluntarily and there was no evidence of foul play or criminal wrongdoing. For that reason, he wrote, the investigation was being closed.

But Lowers said that the investigation is not and will not be closed until authorities can confirm that Arellano is safe.

It’s been more than a week since Arellano left her home around 9 p.m. on Aug. 21 and failed to return. Her family said video surveillance captured her running outside Clinton Elementary School a few hours later and her husband said Lowers showed him a video of her getting into a car with two people who have not been identified yet.

Gia Wright, founder of the Missing Persons Awareness Network, said that despite a standstill in the case, she hopes someone will come forward with information so law enforcement can confirm Arellano is safe.

“Please come forward, whether you’re calling law enforcement, calling Crime Stoppers, or us, we don’t care who you are, we just want to know that she is safe,” Wright pleaded. “But talk to her and tell her she has to talk to law enforcement. This is not going to go away just by disappearing and in the mean time, a lot of people are hurt because they don’t know where you are, and they don’t know that you’re okay.”

Wright said that it is critical that people only post accurate information on social media to get word out that she is still missing.

Lowers said the Clinton Police Department will continue to look into new leads.

“Future investigative efforts and tactics must balance a necessity for public safety and respect of an individual’s right to privacy,” Lowers said.

Arellano’s husband Leo said he is sad but hopeful she will be found. He added that he and the rest of his family aren’t trying to force her to come home; they just want to make sure she is safe.