Police Chief gives statement on large officer presence at house

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz gave more details on a traffic stop that led to illegal guns being taken from a house.

Chief Getz said on Tuesday afternoon, a traffic stop was done by the department’s Community Action Team at the intersection of Hickory and Lowber Streets. He said the team was “targeting a known violent offender and has a goal of reducing shootings and taking guns off the streets.” The driver of the car ran away into a nearby house on Hickory Street. He said the house was a known in the neighborhood for drug and gang activity.

Getz said officers were able to secure the house and asked the occupants to come out. Seven people in the house, six of which were convicted felons according to Getz, came out including the driver. He was arrested for unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

Police were able to get a warrant to search the house and officers said they found two illegal guns and suspected controlled substances. “The two illegal firearms could be used in future violence and we do not know yet whether they have been used in past shootings,” said Getz.

When police arrived in the area, Getz said a group of around 100 people formed and started yelling and threatening officers. Additional officers, including from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, were called in for support. “Without the hostility and threats from the crowd, a large response by police would have not been needed,” said Getz. “The police were simply trying to remove guns and violent offenders off the street and were treated poorly by the neighborhood.” He continued to say they are asking for “peaceful discussions and dialogue but will continue to remove illegal guns and violent offenders from the streets.”