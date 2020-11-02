Police chief appointed to state law enforcement standards board

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The chief of Police for Champaign has been chosen to be a part of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.

Police officials said Chief Anthony Cobb was appointed to the board by Governor JB Pritzker. The department stated, “As a board member, Chief Cobb will play a crucial role in the professionalization of policing in Illinois.” Some of their duties include developing/providing training and education, setting standards and helping establish adequate training facilities.

Chief Cobb said he was honored to join the board. “It’s important for law enforcement to be able to readily and quickly adapt to our rapidly changing society,” stated Cobb. “And this board will allow me to help strengthen policing standards and training throughout Illinois and to continue the great work we have already begun in the city of Champaign. I’m excited for the opportunity ahead.”