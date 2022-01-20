Police Chief announces his retirement

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana police chief Bryant Seraphin is taking off his badge for the last time in March.

Seraphin said, “When I started this 27 and a half years ago I simply wanted to catch bad guys.”

Flash forward almost 30 years and Seraphin’s mindset changed.

“It was about trying and not fully understanding all that’s involved.” said Seraphin, “My philosophy has clearly evolved over the years and you learn more about what this is all about and it’s a process.”

One of his many accomplishments is Getting body cameras for the department, but that wasn’t his only first.

Seraphin said, “The fact that we were able to get the school resource officers full time one in the middle school one in the high school and worked for hand in hand with the school district. That had never happened in Urbana before.”

The chief said he is happy he was able to create more community engagement.

“I’m proud of the fact that we’ve been able to build relationships with the community and try to do some of the hard work and some of the conversations that are difficult hard to do,” said Seraphin.

He isn’t the only one that is proud of his work. Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said she will miss working with him.

Marlin said, “We have a great deal of respect for chief Seraphin and all that he’s done not just as chief but his entire 27 years with the city of Urbana.” she also said, “I’m sure sorry to see him go.”

Deputy Chief Richard Surles will take over as interim chief when chief Seraphin leaves, but he doesn’t plan on applying for the job. Marlin says she is looking for someone who can bring the same qualities to the department to fill in the gap.