Police chief addresses recent gun violence; asks for community’s help

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Chief of Police Jim Getz gave details Friday on what he calls senseless gun violence that happened this week.

On Monday, Getz said there were five different shooting incidents, which resulted in one person being killed and other hurt.

Also on Monday, 20-year-old Antione Ridley was arrested following a traffic stop. Getz said the man ran away from officers on foot following the traffic stop. During this incident, police found out Ridley had a stolen gun. He was taken to the Macon County Jail on for possessing a stolen fire arm and other weapon-related charges.

Additionally, officers were called out to the 1400 block of E. William around 6 p.m. Monday for a report of shots fired. When they got there, Getz said they found at least one house and two cars were hit by gunfire. Officers recovered 12 shell casings. Getz said witnesses in the area had little information to give and the probable intended targets were uncooperative.

On Tuesday, Getz said there were three different incidents. The first was shortly after midnight in the 1200 block of E. Sedgewick for a call of shots fired. When police got there, they found a house had been hit by gunfire. Officers found 13 shell casings. Getz stated the person living in the house was uncooperative.

The second incident was a call of shots fired around 4 a.m. in the 1500 block of N. Dennis. When officers got there, they found a victim inside of a house that had been shot multiple times. Getz said they were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. He stated the victim had no information for the police and officers found 22 shell casings outside of the house.

The third Tuesday incident was a call of shots fired in the 1400 block of W. Forest Avenue. Getz said officers found a car had been hit by bullets. Witnesses told police they saw a man firing a gun in the alley.

There were also three incidents that happened on Wednesday. The first was a shots fired call that happened around 1 a.m. near North Morgan and East Marietta Streets. Officers said 37-year-old Deandre Smith ran away from a car in the area. While running away, Getz said Smith threw two guns while running away.

When officers caught up with Smith, they found he had been shot in the shoulder. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and then booked in to the Macon County Jail on several weapons charges.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Getz said a patrol officer heard gunshots in the area of Jasper and Condit. When officers got there, they found around 20 people on the scene. Getz said there was very little cooperation from those individuals. No shell casings were recovered.

Then around 10:30 p.m., a patrol officer heard gunshots in the area of Main and Illinois. When they got there, officers found two people inside of a car; they were not hurt. They received a vague description of a red car with a man firing a gun out of the front passenger side window in the direction of the victim. There were two shell casings recovered from the scene.

Finally, on Thursday, a shots fired call came in around 2 a.m. for the area of Maple and Wagoner. Officers were not able to find a victim or witnesses, but they did find seven shell casings.

Getz stated the police department does not believe these were random acts of violence. “The Decatur Police Department has a zero tolerance for violence in the community,” said Getz. They are continuing to investigate all of these incidents.

“The Department will aggressively pursue those individuals in the community looking to inflict violence on others. In many of these investigations, the officers are treated poorly by the onlookers, but the Officers and Detectives have remained professional and continue to try and identify the suspects.” Getz continue to say citizens are also responsible for safety in their community as a part of community policing.

“We know there are citizens that have information to help end this senseless violence in our community…It is time for the community to make a difference,” said Getz. Anyone with information is asked to come forward and call the police department at (217) 424-2741 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.