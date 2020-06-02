Police chief addresses citizens’ concerns

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said they have talked with several concerned citizens about people coming to town to riot and commit other crimes.

In a Facebook post, Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland said they have not found any credible threat or other information that would point to their community being in danger. In that same post, McFarland explained what their department is doing to continue ensuring the safety of the community.

He said the department talks with police chiefs and sheriffs from surrounding areas daily. They discuss what is occurring in their communities. “This allows us to quickly sort fact from misinformation when we receive reports of alleged incidents occurring elsewhere.”

McFarland said they are also sharing information in “real time” with assistance from the Statewide Terrorism Information Center (STIC). “This allows departments all around the state to immediately and securely report what is happening to them and what information they gather” McFarland also said this gives their department the “Big Picture” of what is happening around the state. “We are also working with FBI officials who have been designated to share information involving this part of the state,” said McFarland. When credible information is found, he said their department will take the necessary steps to inform the community and give guidance.

The chief said a plan of response has been made if any incidents do occur. They will continue investigating reports they receive. If you have any information regarding suspicious behavior, you are asked to call the Effingham Police Department.