URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after reports of trespassing and property damage throughout Champaign-Urbana. Deputies pursued him throughout Champaign County on Wednesday, including a standoff on I-74.

The events began when Champaign County deputies were dispatched to the Champaign County fairgrounds for a trespasser just before 3:00 a.m. on Feb. 8.

When a deputy arrived, the trespasser was identified as Donavan Lee-Newman, 27. The Champaign County Sheriff’s office said that the person is known by deputies to be living out of his vehicle and suffers from mental health issues.

Another deputy, accompanied by a social worker, arrived to assist the first deputy and offer resources to Lee-Newman. Lee-Newman refused resources and left the property. After leaving the property, it was discovered that Lee-Newman allegedly damaged several vehicles parked in the fairgrounds parking lot.

After leaving the fairgrounds property, officials said Lee-Newman drove around the Champaign-Urbana area throwing large bricks at local police department buildings & property, as well as at the Champaign County Courthouse and making threats to harm officers.

The University of Police Department confirmed that several of its cars were targeted as well. Public Information Officer Pat Wade said four vehicles may have been hit, but only one had noticeable damage. The estimated cost of this damage is $400 but is not severe enough to take the car out of service.

A short time later, deputies encountered Lee-Newman parked along the side of the roadway at Lincoln Ave. at I-74. Officers and deputies interacted with Lee-Newman trying to gain cooperation, and after a short time, Lee-Newman drove off.

Because the identity of Lee-Newman was known, he was not pursued.

Adriana Vega was nearby, and caught the standoff on her phone camera.

Approximately ten minutes later, officials said a deputy in St. Joseph observed Lee-Newman and contact was made. After approximately 15 minutes of speaking with Lee-Newman in his vehicle and attempting to establish rapport to get him into custody, Lee-Newman became agitated and drove off.

The Sheriff’s office said that because of the potential mental health issues, knowledge of Lee-Newman’s identity, and type of damage allegedly committed by Lee-Newman, the decision was made to not pursue him and risk further escalating the situation, but rather attempt to locate Lee-Newman at a different time.