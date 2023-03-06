CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign woman was recently defrauded of more than $4,000 after police said she was the victim of check fraud.

University of Illinois Police officials said the victim initially wrote a check for just over $400 on Jan. 28 to pay a local plumbing company for recent work at her home. She dropped the check off at a mailbox at the post office located at the intersection of Green and Third Streets, close to the U of I campus.

The victim later discovered that the check had been stolen and altered to charge her account with more than ten times the amount she initially tried to pay. The victim notified her bank and police on Feb. 24.

The victim received from her bank a photocopy of the check with both the altered amount and the forged payee name.