DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A recent operation by the Decatur Police Department and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office resulted in six area businesses being ticketed for selling vape and tobacco products to minors.

Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said the operation took place on Wednesday. It is a violation of the Decatur City Code for any business to sell these products to people under the age of 21.

“The Decatur Police Department, Macon County Sheriff’s Department and the City of Decatur care about our youth,” Brandel said. “We know the dangers of vape/tobacco products and will work to hold accountable those businesses and employees for violations of this ordinance.”

Brandel listed the businesses that were caught selling vape and tobacco products to minors:

Royal Vapes & Tobacco, 4210 North Prospect Drive

Hollywood 21 Vape & Tobacco, 4767 East Maryland Street

Surprise Mart, 1101 North IL Route 48

BJ’s Mini Mart, 1802 North Main Street

Vapor Maven, 2030 Mt. Zion Road

In & Out, 3715 North Woodford Street

Brandel also asked that people speak with their children, grandchildren and other youths they care for about the dangers of vape and tobacco products.