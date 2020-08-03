Two pedestrians hurt after crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are investigating after they said two pedestrians were involved in a crash Monday night.

Police said it happened near North Maple Avenue and West Division Street shortly before 6 p.m. They stated a 32-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter were riding northbound on a motorized bike when they swerved to avoid a car that was eastbound on Division.

The bike went off the road and into a wooden ramp that was attached to a nearby building. Both the woman and her daughter were taken to the hospital. Officers were not able to give details on the extent of their injuries.

Police are still looking for the car that was involved in this crash. If you know anything about this, call the Decatur Police Department.