Police called for shooting investigation

UPDATE: 4:12 P.M. – Decatur Police officers confirmed the victim, a man, was taken to the hospital. They were not able to comment on his condition at this time.

UPDATE: 3:42 P.M. Decatur Public Schools officials said police gave an all-clear to Stephen Decatur Middle School staff after they advised them to go on soft lockdown.

Students were dismissed at their normal time of 3:30 p.m. Students who ride the bus were taken home as normal. However, parents are asked to pick up their child if they normally walk home.

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — An apartment complex employee said one person was shot Friday afternoon.

A Stones Crossing Apartments employee said the victim was shot across the street from the complex at the Carriage House Apartments of Decatur.

Police are currently investigating. No word on the victim’s condition. Police said

Stephen Decatur Middle was put on a soft lockdown Friday afternoon, but staff are in the process of releasing it.