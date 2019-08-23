Police called for shooting at America’s Best Inn

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say they were called out for a shooting at America’s Best Inn near University and McCoullough.

As of 11: 10 p.m., Urbana Police have given an update on the situation.

The say two men got into an argument over a woman. Urbana Police got a call of a man chasing another man with a gun outside America’s Best Inn. That call then got upgraded to shots fired when the suspect fired a gun. The man who was being shot at is not hurt.

Police believe the suspect is still barricaded inside the hotel.

Earlier in the evening, police evacuated the first floor and blocked people from getting into their rooms. Our crews saw officers go inside with guns and shields.

McCullough Street was blocked off for a short time. As of 10:30 p.m., police were letting some people through.

Urbana Police, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and U of I police are on scene.

This is a developing story.