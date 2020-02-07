Police called for disturbing noises outside apartment complex

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — People called police for something disturbing going on outside their apartment complex.

They said someone put their phone up to their window and played a pornographic video at Orchard Downs in Urbana.

They told police they heard a noise coming from outside. That’s when they realized what was happening. They were not able to get a close enough look to describe or identify the person holding the phone. However, police said if whoever did this is caught, they could be arrested for disorderly conduct.

