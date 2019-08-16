Police busy with 3 overnight shootings

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating three shootings. The first happened late Thursday night on Chandler Street. Police say a woman reported running towards the hospital after being shot in the back.

A second shooting victim told investigators he got a ride to the hospital after being shot in the leg at a party, also on Chandler. Both victims should be okay.

About 20-minutes later, police responded to Delaware Avenue for a report of someone being held at gunpoint. A 23-year old man was shot in his shoulder and had a deep cut on his head.

He told police he was pistol-whipped by two men wearing masks. He was taken to the hospital. No word on his condition. Police don’t think the incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers

(217) 446 – TIPS

Danville Police

(217) 431 – 2250