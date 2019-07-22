Police busy over weekend

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shooting and armed robbery just a half-hour apart, but don’t think they’re related.

The first happened about 11:23 pm, Friday. A 34-year old man was treated at the hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The victim said he was near Buchanan and Commercial streets when he got into an argument with another man.

During the argument, the victim said a black SUV drove up, a man armed with a handgun, got out, got involved in the argument, then fired a shot to the victim’s leg. The shooter jumped into the SUV which fled the scene. The first man involved in initial argument fled on foot.

The second incident happened about 11:54 pm. A taxi driver told police he’d been robbed at gunpoint in the 1700-block of Glenwood Drive. Two men wearing dark-colored, hooded sweatshirts, approached him as he waited for a fare and demanded money.

The men stole the victim’s wallet, cellphone and undisclosed amount of cash. No one was arrested and no descriptions were provided in either case.

However, anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers

(217) 446 – TIPS

Danville Police

(217) 431 – 2250