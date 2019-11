DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Detectives are investigating a storage unit that was found to be filled with drugs and guns.

On November 7, detectives searched residence in the 1300 block of North Edward St.

This investigation led to an additional search of a storage facility.

As a result, 15 grams of cocaine, 202 grams of crack cocaine, 102 grams of meth, 18 grams of heroin, and 14 firearms were seized and removed from our community.

At this time, Decatur Police are still investigating.