RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police arrested a man on Tuesday after they said they caught him in the act of burglarizing a home.

Officers responded to the area of Tanner and Yates Streets at 11:30 p.m. for a report of a residential burglary. They arrived to find Kerion Overstreet, 23, inside a home. Officers added that they found on Overstreet’s person property that indicated he committed additional burglaries in the area.

Overstreet was placed under arrest and taken to the Champaign County Jail on charges of residential burglary, burglary to a motor vehicle and criminal trespass to a motor vehicle. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Rantoul Police are asking people who live in the area to review their exterior surveillance cameras, if they exist, for footage around 11:00 to 11:30 p.m. that may have captured these burglaries. People are also asked to check their homes and cars to see if any property is missing.

If people find footage of the burglaries or that their property is indeed missing, they are asked to contact Rantoul Police.