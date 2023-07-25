CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — We are learning new details about multiple accidents in Champaign that are leaving neighbors concerned and fighting for change.

Neighbors near the McKinley and Green Street intersection have seen three accidents in three weeks right outside their front doors.

The first one happened on June 13. Champaign Police said a stolen car was driving down McKinley when it hit an SUV. The SUV flipped over, and two people inside went to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the stolen car ran away, and police are still investigating.

On June 24, Police said Elijah Duckworth was speeding, blew through a stop sign, and hit another car at the same intersection. Duckworth and Maurice Bluminberg, his passenger, ran from the police and officers caught them. Officials said they arrested Bluminberg for having guns and drugs on him, as well as an outstanding warrant.

The most recent crash happened on June 29. Officers responded after Javon Jones from Urbana went through a stop sign and hit another car. The crash took down a street light. Police said Jones tried getting away, but they eventually arrested him.