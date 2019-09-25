Police block off street after one person hurt

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are blocking off an intersection after a man was hurt.

It happened at the corner of Springfield Avenue and Kenwood Road in Champaign around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say one person was hurt and taken to the hospital, and they are investigating.

The owner of the liquor store told us he saw two people get into a fight.

Police could not confirm what exactly happened, but did tell us a car was involved, and the road would be blocked off for at least the next couple of hours.