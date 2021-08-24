Police block area during standoff

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A standoff happened in Urbana earlier today, police say it resulted in two people in custody. It happened at Stroughton Street and Lincoln Avenue in Urbana.

Urbana Police said a person called in saying someone displayed a handgun while driving. After getting description of the person and the car, Urbana Police were able to track down the car to an apartment on Lincoln.

Officers said they saw two people matching the descriptions run into the building. They cleared the area and surrounded the building, until two people came out with their hands up.

“Once we were able to establish a perimeter and make sure we got everybody else in the area out to keep everybody safe, we used verbal commands to call them out and they complied,” Patrol Sergeant Zachery Mikalik with the Urbana Police Department said.

Police say they are glad no one as hurt during the encounter.